Nelson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $6,266,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 21.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 689,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after buying an additional 122,774 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 227.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.78. 2,923,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.43. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at $31,833,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,338,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

