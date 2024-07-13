NEAR Protocol Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.66 billion and $145.33 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.16 or 0.00008787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,249,364 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,345,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,200,160,388 with 1,097,177,903 in circulation. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

