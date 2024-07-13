National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $28,322,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 851.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,765,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,924,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $8,936,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

