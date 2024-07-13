Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Short Interest Up 374.6% in June

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 374.6% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NETD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

