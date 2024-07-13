Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.31

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 372374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYGN. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,961,000 after acquiring an additional 81,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,933,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,315,000 after buying an additional 89,330 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

