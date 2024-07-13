MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $585.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $575.00 to $585.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $571.20.

MSCI Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $501.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.35. MSCI has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,422,000 after acquiring an additional 179,508 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

