Motive Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 76,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.