Motive Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 504 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 13,541 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $559.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,780. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.