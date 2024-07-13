Motive Wealth Advisors Has $14.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,903 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,416,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,107,000 after acquiring an additional 332,802 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 113.6% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 635.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,815,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495,912. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.