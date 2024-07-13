Motive Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.76. 1,570,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

