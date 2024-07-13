Motive Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,255 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $253.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,700. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.45. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.11.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

