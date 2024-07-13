Motive Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.27. 11,684,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

