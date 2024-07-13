Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,493,000 after acquiring an additional 539,498 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after acquiring an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $120,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

EXAS stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,851. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

