Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Sells $2,451,628.80 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Morphic Stock Performance
Morphic stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $62.08.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
