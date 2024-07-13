Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $20,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,981,000 after purchasing an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 291,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 160,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total transaction of $1,446,484.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,703,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,827,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total value of $1,446,484.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,703,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,827,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MORN traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.90 and a 200 day moving average of $292.33. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.19 and a 1 year high of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

