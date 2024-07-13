Morgan Stanley Trims AON (NYSE:AON) Target Price to $296.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $296.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $321.36.

AON stock opened at $298.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AON will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

