Morgan Stanley Cuts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $80.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

