Moonbeam Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $175.72 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00043929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,127,361,754 coins and its circulating supply is 886,432,876 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.