Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $441.99

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $441.99 and last traded at $440.30, with a volume of 83708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $437.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

Get Moody's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Moody’s by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.