Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 324 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,792,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,056,000 after buying an additional 164,686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,659,000 after buying an additional 152,564 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,594,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,062,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,034,000 after buying an additional 572,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,714. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.