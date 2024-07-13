Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Position Decreased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing comprises approximately 3.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Modine Manufacturing worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOD. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

MOD traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $34.91 and a 1-year high of $114.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

