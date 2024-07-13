Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Lessened by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Moderna Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $121.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,187. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,085,029.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $54,752,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

