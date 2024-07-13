Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Trading Down 1.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 1,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.
