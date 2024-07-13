Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,469,700 shares, a growth of 334.2% from the June 15th total of 1,489,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64,697.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

MTLHF stock remained flat at $5.28 during trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

