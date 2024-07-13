Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,469,700 shares, a growth of 334.2% from the June 15th total of 1,489,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64,697.0 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance
MTLHF stock remained flat at $5.28 during trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Chemical Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.