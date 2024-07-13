Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Down 3.2%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38). 7,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.40).

Mind Gym Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -333.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

