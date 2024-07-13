Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 139.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $140.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $156.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.60.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

