MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $189.00 and last traded at $190.06. Approximately 57,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 160,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.59.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average is $131.96.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
