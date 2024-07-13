MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.77 and last traded at $81.79. 13,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 31,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.54.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

