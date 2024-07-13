MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $21.00

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTG

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MTG opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.