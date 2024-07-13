Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Increased to $1,300.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,359.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,421.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,302.80.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $5,100,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,680,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

