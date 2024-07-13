Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.42

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.42 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 35.40 ($0.45). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 37.55 ($0.48), with a volume of 367,201 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £248.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.62 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.26.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

