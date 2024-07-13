Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $25.06 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $25.06 million and $62,728.27 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,075,265 coins and its circulating supply is 33,330,123 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

