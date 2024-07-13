Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $566.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $553.43 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. Analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

