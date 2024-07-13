MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded up $52.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,761.22. 335,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,374. The firm has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,126.84 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,661.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,611.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.08.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

