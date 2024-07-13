MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading 16.7% Higher

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 241,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 132,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

MedX Health Company Profile

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

