Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,642,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

