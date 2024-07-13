McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $694.00 at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $679.00 to $694.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $596.00.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $576.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.87. McKesson has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

