McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Up 0.8%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $253.47 and last traded at $252.56. Approximately 908,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,417,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.45. The company has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

