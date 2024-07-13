McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $944,000. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.90. 4,543,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.50 and a 200 day moving average of $276.45.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.11.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

