Masimo’s (MASI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Masimo stock opened at $111.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $153.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Masimo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

