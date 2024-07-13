Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $47,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,524,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

VAC stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,246. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.