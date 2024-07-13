Mark Carpenter Sells 100,000 Shares of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR) Stock

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($179,326.25).

Mark Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of Motorpoint Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($179,326.25).

Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOTR stock opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.77) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.10. Motorpoint Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70.80 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.50 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83. The company has a market cap of £121.05 million, a PE ratio of -1,978.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

