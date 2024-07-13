Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,568,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Manulife Financial by 750.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,071 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,181. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

