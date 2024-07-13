Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $46.00 at UBS Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.53.

MGA stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

