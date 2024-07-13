LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

LYB stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.06. 1,152,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.