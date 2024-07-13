Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 15,953,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 30,107,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

