LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,409,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,846 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $72,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3,525.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.