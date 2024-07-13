LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,264,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 423,934 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.39% of Comcast worth $661,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,748,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,369,994. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.