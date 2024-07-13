LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.58% of Veritex worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 363,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 400,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.38. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VBTX. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

