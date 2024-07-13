LSV Asset Management Sells 9,500 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 5.50% of Hibbett worth $49,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $87.34. 402,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,872. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Profile

(Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.